The Viroqua School Board received an elementary interim principal update at its regular meeting, Monday.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said he met with elementary school staff after the first day of school to discuss options for a principal for the 2019-20 school year.
Arnson said the position for a full-time elementary school principal will be posted in March. In the meantime, Arnson said the interim position has been posted. He said 18 people have expressed interest, and 14 have formally applied.
Arnson said the two most experienced candidates will be brought in for an interview.
“We hope to have a finalist next week,” Arnson said. “Tim (Lee) got the year off to a great start. We want to wrap up the process next week Monday. We want to bring a finalist to the board next week and approve the candidate at the same meeting.”
Arnson said the interim principal’s start date would be as soon as possible. “Starting the beginning of October would be ideal.”
Arnson said Lee would help with the transition. “Tim only has a certain number of days to help us without affecting his retirement.”
The board voted to accept a donation in the amount of $4,602.81 from the athletic booster club for a weight room dumbbell set.
The board accepted the appointments of Cassidy Coulson, Laurel High School aide; Justin Halverson, varsity boy’s hockey coach; and Jess Murdock, middle school boy’s basketball coach.
Board members also approved the following depositories for school district funds for the 2019-20 school year: Citizens First Bank, Viroqua; Peoples State Bank, Prairie du Chien—Viroqua Office; The Local Government Investment Pool, Madison; and WISC, Wisconsin Investment Series Cooperative, Milwaukee.
During the summer maintenance projects report, Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the pool roof was finished early. Arnson said the elementary school parking lot was resurfaced and fresh lines had been painted and adjusted to help with traffic flow.
Arnson said buses may be moved to the back parking lot, and the parent drop off and pick up of students may be moved to the front parking lot. He said the process is still being worked out and the school may have a trial run later this fall.
The board welcomed student representatives Josie Dobbs and Brooks Ekern.
