Viroqua School Board to interview elementary principal candidates in March

Brendel said the project was to have been part of the referendum that failed in November 2018. He added the district had to continue with the project. The project will be done during the summer.

Board President Angie Lawrence said some landscaping work will have to be done because some of the landscaping will be damaged during the project; she added Market and Johnson is willing to work nights and weekends to minimize disruptions. Arnson said the window project may affect where summer school classes are held.

Board members approved the following donations from the Viroqua Athletic Booster Club: $1,500 for hockey jerseys, $218.98 for a break-a-way banner for cheer, $2,440 for elementary school gym wall mats, $1,000 for Hudl and $936.60 for a sign at the athletic field.

The board approved the appointment of James Schipper, night custodian, and Jozie McClelland, .50 FTE assistant gymnastics coach. Arnson said interviews for the night custodian position were held Feb. 20; there were seven applicants and three candidates were interviewed.

The trap club cooperative agreement with the De Soto Area School District was approved. Before the vote, Arnson said trap club parents wanted to continue with De Soto this year and they may continue to look at developing the district’s own club in the future.

A girls hockey cooperative agreement with Westby, Youth Initiative and Cashton was also approved. Before the vote, Arnson said adjustments to the cooperative are made as schools make requests to join. The co-op is currently in place with Westby and Youth Initiative; Cashton requested to join the cooperative.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

