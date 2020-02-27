Viroqua School Board to interview elementary principal candidates in March

The Viroqua School Board received an update on the elementary principal posting timeline at its meeting Monday night.
The application deadline for the Viroqua Elementary School and Viroqua Area Montessori School principal position is Feb. 28 at midnight. District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said the position has been posted for two weeks on WECAN (Wisconsin Education Career Access Network). The first interviews are scheduled for March 11-12 and the second interviews are March 18-19.
Arnson said staff will interview candidates during the first round of interviews and the school board will interview candidates during the second round.
“We like the town hall process (to have candidates) meet with staff; we thought it worked well,” Arnson said.
Arnson said the administrative team will go through the applications and will choose who will be interviewed. He said that as of Monday, the district had received 20 applications.
Tom Whitford is the interim elementary principal. The new principal’s start date is July 1.
During the public comment period, Katie Moilien, kindergarten teacher, read a letter on behalf of the VES and VAMS staff, regarding the principal posting timeline. Moilien said the staff looks forward to working with the school board on hiring a new principal. The letter she read asked the board to consider having staff involved not only during the first round of interviews, but throughout the entire process.
Arnson also gave board members an update on the operational referendum that will be on the ballot April 7.
He said the district is working with FHS Design to help with referendum planning and putting together a brochure about the referendum that will be mailed to school district residents.
“The budget looks favorable for an operational referendum to continue,” Arnson said. He said the referendum focuses on the buildings themselves, keeping the impact smaller.
Arnson said he and Mike Brendel, director of business services, are scheduled to talk about the referendum at community meetings.
Two public referendum meetings will be held at the middle school/high school library. The first will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m., and the second will be on Friday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m.
School board members approved a $198,501 bid from Market and Johnson for the elementary school window project. Brendel said three bids were received, and Market and Johnson had the lowest one.
Brendel said the elementary windows are in need of repairs as they leaking around the lentils. The existing flashing and drip edge are not performing as intended. To remedy this, Market and Johnson will remove one course of face block, re-flash and install drainage components, and reconstruct the exterior wall above the window.
Brendel said the project was to have been part of the referendum that failed in November 2018. He added the district had to continue with the project. The project will be done during the summer.
Board President Angie Lawrence said some landscaping work will have to be done because some of the landscaping will be damaged during the project; she added Market and Johnson is willing to work nights and weekends to minimize disruptions. Arnson said the window project may affect where summer school classes are held.
Board members approved the following donations from the Viroqua Athletic Booster Club: $1,500 for hockey jerseys, $218.98 for a break-a-way banner for cheer, $2,440 for elementary school gym wall mats, $1,000 for Hudl and $936.60 for a sign at the athletic field.
The board approved the appointment of James Schipper, night custodian, and Jozie McClelland, .50 FTE assistant gymnastics coach. Arnson said interviews for the night custodian position were held Feb. 20; there were seven applicants and three candidates were interviewed.
The trap club cooperative agreement with the De Soto Area School District was approved. Before the vote, Arnson said trap club parents wanted to continue with De Soto this year and they may continue to look at developing the district’s own club in the future.
A girls hockey cooperative agreement with Westby, Youth Initiative and Cashton was also approved. Before the vote, Arnson said adjustments to the cooperative are made as schools make requests to join. The co-op is currently in place with Westby and Youth Initiative; Cashton requested to join the cooperative.
