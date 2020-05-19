Viroqua School Board votes to close Bigley Pool for the summer due to COVID-19 concerns

Tom Whitford, elementary principal, said the final packets of the school year were delivered to families by teachers, and families will return technology June 1-3. He said many teachers have begun cleaning out their classrooms, and parents received letters stating that letters of advancement and not report cards will be issued.

Whitford said summer school is still in flux, since schools are closed until June 30.

“We’re all on pins and needles when it will be safe to move forward,” he said. “The state is encouraging districts to look at virtual options.”

John Schneider, middle school principal, said students will clean out their lockers alphabetically the first week in June with social distancing in mind.

Jason Cress, high school principal, said student checkout and drop off of technology will be held in the high school gymnasium and broken down alphabetically. “We know we could handle the numbers in the gym.”

Cress said social distancing will be increased, and there may be arrows on the floor and the number of students entering the gymnasium may be limited.

Cress said the seniors’ last day of school is May 19, and they will check out of school and return technology next week.