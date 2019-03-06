The Viroqua School Board voted Monday, Feb. 18, to hire School Perceptions to conduct a community survey in response to the defeated bond referendum that was Nov. 6.
Prior to the vote, District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said it will be a post-referendum survey to get feedback from the community to see why they voted yes or no, and to ask them what areas they’d like the school district to look at.
Residents in the school district defeated a $6.8 million bond referendum held Nov. 6. The bond referendum was to fund a range of renovations and new construction at all three district schools, including new classrooms and secure entrances.
“What areas to look at; take information from the survey and share with the community... Take off the table what the community isn’t interested in and look at areas the community is interested in.”
School Perceptions, based in Slinger, will be sending the community survey for all Viroqua Area School District residents. According to the school district’s website, the survey will be open until March 25 at 5 p.m. The survey can be done online and by paper. Survey results will be reported at the April 15 School Board meeting and will be available on the district’s website, www.viroquaareaschools.com.
The School Board approved the appointments of Jessica Loven, girls middle school basketball coach and Kathy Elliot, part-time cook/server.
The School Board discussed the school make-up day plan. As of the Feb. 18 meeting, the most recent make-up plan shared with district families has enough minutes to remain compliant with Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requirements. Arnson said students have missed nine days of school because of bad winter weather. He said there may be more adjustments, with the potential of adding days in June if need be.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “We may push back summer school a few days. We reclaimed what we had. We don’t want to add days in June unless we have to.”
As of Feb. 18, the last day of classes was set for June 5, and summer school was scheduled to begin June 10.
