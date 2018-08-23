The Viroqua School Board voted to accept the initial resolution authorizing general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $36,820,000 at its regular meeting Monday.
The School Board also voted to accept the resolution providing for a referendum election on the question of the approval of an initial resolution authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $36,820,000. The referendum question will appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said that the administration and board have been talking about developing a new long-range strategic plan for the school district for about a year. Since the beginning of this year, the district has partnered with Unsesco for the planning process. Arnson focus groups also met to discuss the long-range strategic plan.
“There’s a lot of information that needs to go to the community and information to be shared,” Arnson said.
The School Board approved the sole bid from Mid-States for two 72-passenger 2018 International school buses. The bid was for $159,749.
In other business, the Board accept the following donations/grants in the amount of $4,059: Action for Healthy Kids, $975 Active Kids Grant; and Carton Council of North America, $3,084 Milk Carton Recycling Grant.
The Board also accepted the retirement of Barb Olson, who drove bus for 21 years. The Board also approved the following resignations: Amanda Scherr, Grade 3 teacher; and Jackie Unseth, cook server.
In addition, Board members approved the appointments of Amy Geary, Grade 3 teacher, Tyler Gabrielson, high school tech ed teacher; Sara Mathes, E2 aide, Apryl Zemla, accounts payable; David Moon, bus driver; and Richard Maker, bus driver.
