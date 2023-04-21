After one year of planning event organizers for the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival say they’re ready!

“We’ve spent the last 12 months meeting on a consistent basis to create a high-quality event showcasing the literary arts by engaging authors from around the world and finding support from businesses just down the street,” said event co-founder Trina Erickson.

Erickson, the director of the McIntosh Memorial Library and Lisa Henner, treasurer of the Driftless Writing Center, are co-chairing the event. The festival April 28-30 will feature 17 author presentations, a book fair highlighting a mix of authors and representatives from small presses, writing workshops, children’s events, an art display, seminars, and Book Gardens featuring pop-up author readings in several businesses along Viroqua’s Main Street.

The festival begins on Friday, April 28, with registration starting at 4 p.m. inside the library lobby, followed by a Dungeons and Dragons Tournament, and book sales by featured book seller Dragonfly Books. Former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton will perform Makin’ Cake at the Temple Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This free show will include a cupcake for all registered attendees.

Saturday, April 29, will be a full day of events featuring book festival activities from the Vernon County Historical Society to City Hall. Visit the festival website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org for the complete schedule of events. Special activities include a waffle breakfast from the Waffle Wagon at the Vernon County Historical Society, Lion Burgers for lunch from the Viroqua Lions Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Eagles Club and live music Saturday night at the Eagles Club by Knapp Creek and Rucksack Revolution beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“We will conclude the festival on Sunday, April 30, with a celebration of poetry as April is National Poetry Month,” said Henner of the Driftless Writing Center. The final events will begin with a community pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Viroqua United Methodist Church. Poetry focused events will start at 10 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library and will wrap up with a poetry reading at Encore in downtown Viroqua from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a community open mic at 3 p.m. Readers are limited for the open mic, preregistration is required.

All festival events are free of charge except for two writing workshops and food purchased from event vendors. Those planning to attend are encouraged to register in advance. All registered attendees will receive an event bag filled with a program guide, a coupon book for Viroqua area businesses, and tourism information.

Information about the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is available through the event website, the event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RidgesandRiversBF, or by calling 608-637-7151, extension 8.