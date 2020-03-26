Viroqua Street Department gears up for spring work

Over the next two weeks the street sweeper will be going around Viroqua, cleaning the streets of winter debris. Crews will also be working in town to fix any damage that was caused by snowplows over the winter. That work will begin Monday, March 30.
As yard work continues, city workers will also pick up brush and compost on Fridays. All brush and leaves must be in containers or bundles as the leaf vac does not operate during the spring season. Additional pick-up days may be added if there is a large amount of brush and compost to pick up.
For more information, call City of Viroqua Engineer and Public Works Director Sarah Grainger at 637-2937, City Hall at 637-7186 or visit www. http://viroqua-wisconsin.com/city-of-viroqua
