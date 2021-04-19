Viroqua Street Superintendent Todd Kirking retires

Street Superintendent Todd Kirking is retiring from the City of Viroqua after 31 years of dedicated service.
If you know the City of Viroqua Street Crew, then you know Todd. Todd is a devoted employee and leader with a huge heart. For those who live in Viroqua, Todd has taken care of you for years, even though you may not have known. Have you ever wondered who is up at night throughout snowstorms checking for slippery roads and snow accumulation, and then gets up plows all night? It was Todd. Do you know who gets called first in the middle of the night when a tree is blown down in a windstorm? That’s Todd too. What about when a car knocks down a light pole at 1 a.m. (yes, it happens more than you think)? Again, that was Todd. There are countless examples of how Todd has taken care of Viroqua over many years.
Todd started with the Street Department in 1990 doing the standard entry level job on the garbage truck. He continued to work his way up through the ranks over the 31 years. Before a full year on the job, he joined the street crew as a snowplow driver. When the City started doing their own forestry work in 1993, Todd was the main chain saw operator, cutting up in the boom truck bucket and planning tree felling. Over the years he was promoted to Operator, then Street Foreman and, in 2014, became the Street Superintendent. Todd’s favorite work at the City was when the street crew did in-house construction projects. Particularly memorable was the City Airport runway extension project when they City extended the runway 600 ft. His second favorite work was snow plowing; if you still love plowing snow after 31 years, you know you had the right job.
In retirement, Todd plans on doing more of what he loves outside of work. Foremost, he and his wife Phyllis will be spending more time with their growing family. Todd has one granddaughter Hadlie, by his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Megan. Todd’s son Nick and fiancé Cali are also expecting, so the Kirkings will be very busy being grandparents. Todd will also have more time to take care of his mother Charlotte. Some of this family time will, no doubt, involve his other passions, hunting and fishing, which he will make a point of spending more time doing.
City employees and visitors who have worked with the street crew know that Todd is amazingly kind and caring person. He would give you the shirt off his back. Todd is always taking care of people, frequently treating the crew and visiting contractors by getting rolls, breakfast or bringing in his venison sausage. He also kept conversation lively and brought humor into the daily life of the street crew. Thank you, Todd, for all your work and dedication!