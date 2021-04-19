Viroqua Street Superintendent Todd Kirking retires

If you know the City of Viroqua Street Crew, then you know Todd. Todd is a devoted employee and leader with a huge heart. For those who live in Viroqua, Todd has taken care of you for years, even though you may not have known. Have you ever wondered who is up at night throughout snowstorms checking for slippery roads and snow accumulation, and then gets up plows all night? It was Todd. Do you know who gets called first in the middle of the night when a tree is blown down in a windstorm? That’s Todd too. What about when a car knocks down a light pole at 1 a.m. (yes, it happens more than you think)? Again, that was Todd. There are countless examples of how Todd has taken care of Viroqua over many years.