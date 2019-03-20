Students from Viroqua Middle School and Viroqua Area Montessori School recently gained the opportunity to demonstrate their public speaking skills and take pride in personal accomplishments. On Tuesday, March 5, the students took part in a speech contest sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization.
Students competing in the contest, which was held at the Blackhawk Library, shared their presentations on this year’s topic, “Challenges Youth Face.”
The winners were Bryne Swenson, first place; Emily Hubatch, second place; and Brie Michniak, third place. Each of them received a trophy and a gold award pin, and their names will be engraved on the school’s speech contest plaque. These three speakers advanced to the Level 2 Modern Woodmen Speech Contest on Tuesday, March 12, at Kickapoo Valley Reserve. Gold award pins were also given to the next ten ranking finalists: Allie Olson (alternate), Mari Buros, Alana Christianson, Hazel Goltz, Gavyn Hansen, Emma Moilien, Arriana Niemyjski, Elva Parhamovich, Siri Volden, and Clover Wojahn. All participants received certificates of participation for their hard work.
Modern Woodmen’s School Speech Contest is one of many free Youth Educational Programs Modern Woodmen offers to schools nationwide. More than 100,000 students compete in the contest each year.
As a tax-exempt fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen sells life insurance, annuity and investment products not to benefit stockholders but to improve the quality of life of its stakeholders – members, their families and their communities. This is accomplished through social, charitable and volunteer activities.
