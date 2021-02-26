Viroqua students in grades 7-12 resume in-person learning March 1

Students in grades 7 to 12 at Viroqua Area Schools who have been part of the hybrid learning model since the school year began will resume in-person learning five days a week, Monday, March 1.

Students who are taking all-virtual classes will continue with that learning model until the end of the school year.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the District Leadership Team has been in constant contact with the Vernon County Health Department and the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Medical Advisory Team throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Burkhalter said both entities felt comfortable with the return date of March 1 because there haven’t been active staff/student confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for a few weeks and there have been lower case numbers in the community.

Burkhalter said the hybrid model is difficult for both students and staff because they are living in both worlds. The hybrid model for grades 7-12 was an A/B cohort schedule with two days a week of in-person learning and three days virtual learning.

Many safety precautions were put in place at the start of the 2020-2021 school year and will continue. Some of the safety measures include extended cleaning between classes, and custodians cleaning touch points throughout the school day and doing deep cleaning at night.