Viroqua teen uninjured in rollover on Hwy. 56

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:55 p.m. Preston L. Buroker, 16, of Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 56 when he was attempting to negotiate a turn near Sherry Lane. As Buroker was negotiating the turn he entered the shoulder of the road. Buroker attempted to correct the vehicle and lost control of the vehicle. Buroker crossed the centerline and his vehicle overturned, coming to rest in the ditch line. He was able to exit the vehicle and complained of no injuries. Buroker was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and both side airbags deployed.