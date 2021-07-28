 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viroqua teen uninjured in rollover on Hwy. 56
0 Comments

Viroqua teen uninjured in rollover on Hwy. 56

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rollover crash

Preston L. Buroker, 16, of Viroqua, reported no injuries following a rollover crash, Tuesday, July 27, at Hwy. 56 and sherry Lane.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A Viroqua teen reported no injuries following a rollover crash, Tuesday, July 27, at Hwy. 56 and Sherry Lane in the town of Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:55 p.m. Preston L. Buroker, 16, of Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 56 when he was attempting to negotiate a turn near Sherry Lane. As Buroker was negotiating the turn he entered the shoulder of the road. Buroker attempted to correct the vehicle and lost control of the vehicle. Buroker crossed the centerline and his vehicle overturned, coming to rest in the ditch line. He was able to exit the vehicle and complained of no injuries. Buroker was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and both side airbags deployed.

The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes
News

Vernon County Museum Notes

The former Hillsboro Condensed Milk Company building (which now houses the Hillsboro Brewing Company) at 206 East Madison St. in Hillsboro has…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News