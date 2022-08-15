 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua

Viroqua to celebrate Wild West Days Aug. 19-21

Ranch rodeo preliminaries

Ranch rodeo preliminaries take place during Wild West Days, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

 Angie Cina

Wild West Days will be celebrated in Viroqua, Aug. 19-21.

The event kicks off Friday with the fourth annual Richard Sidie Memorial Horse Pull at 5 p.m. Admission is $5.

Saturday’s activities begin at 9 a.m. with the Ranch Rode preliminaries, followed by hog wrestling at 1 p.m.

Once again there will be a costume contest on Saturday at 3 p.m. All ages are invited to dress up in their Old West clothing. “Show up in your best costume,” said Terry Heffner, a member of the Wild West Days Committee. She said guns are not allowed to be part of the costumes; however, people can wear empty holsters.

Mutton Bustin’ will be held at 6 p.m., followed by Hell on Hooves Ranch Rode, Bulls and Barrels at 7 p.m.

Sunday kicks off at 8 a.m. with a three-man full arena sort, followed by church at 10 a.m.

A new activity for Sunday is a tug of war competition at 11 a.m. Heffner said more teams are welcome to sign up. Teams must be made up of four people – four men, four women or a mix of men and women, she said. According to the Wild West Days website, teams can sign up at the grounds.

The parade makes it way down Viroqua’s Main Street at high noon Sunday.

Heffner said there are a couple new food vendors this year – Dave’s Pizza and Udder Brothers’ Creamery. Other food vendors include the Curd Mobile, the Texas Soda man, Vera’s Snack Shack and a woman selling muffins and pie. She said the Wild West Days Committee will be selling food in the café.

Saturday and Sunday also include Native American dancers and the 1880s boomtown. In addition, there will be children’s games, demonstrations, a variety of vendor, music and food options, horse rides and stagecoach rides, among other activities. The marshals will be giving performances throughout both days.

“We want everybody to come out and have a good time,” Heffner said.

The boomtown opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. both days. Gate entry is $3 for adults and $2 for children. The admission to Saturday’s hog wrestling is $2. Admission to the rodeo is $18 for adults and $7 for children. A full weekend pass is $30 for adults and $14 for children; this includes all events. Children are considered 12 and under.

The Wild West Days grounds are located at 925 Nelson Parkway.

More details about Wild West Days and other upcoming events can be found at thewildwestdays.com or on Facebook at The Wild West Days.

Saloon girls

Saloon girls watch the Wild West Days action from the Buckeye Saloon's porch, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. This year Viroqua's Wild West Days runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday Aug. 21, 2022.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

