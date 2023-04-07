The Viroqua School Board voted to enter into a gymnastics co-op with Westby, De Soto and Cashton, with Westby as the host school.

The board approved the co-op 5-1 at a special meeting held on Friday, March 24. Amanda Running voted no; Marina Abt was absent.

Prior to the vote and discussion by board members, Athletic Director Dan Brown said the administration had not changed its recommendation to join the co-op. “It was a difficult decision,” he said.

The gymnastics co-op was first discussed at the board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 20, and was postponed to gather more information. A special board meeting was necessary, as a decision needed to be reached by the end of the month per WIAA guidelines.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said it was a tough conversation that had started long before the week’s board meetings. He said the gymnastics season ended two-and-a-half weeks ago and WIAA requires a decision by April 1 whether or not Viroqua would continue hosting the co-op. “We didn’t have all the pieces. We want to make sure we could offer the opportunity to students to compete.”

Running said she had a feeling there could still be an opportunity to have gymnastics in the Viroqua school district next season based on talk about an increase in the number of Viroqua athletes coming out for the sport.

Kim Littel said she was concerned that no one had signed on to say they’d be willing to coach. She said if the board didn’t approve the co-op agreement, Viroqua’s athletes wouldn’t be able to compete without it. She added that not just anyone could step in to coach such a specialized sport.

Angie Lawrence said at this point last year, no one had signed up to be the gymnastics coach, and that was her concern this year.

Matt Tubbin said it was an emotional situation, and agreed with the administration to enter into the co-op.

Robert Nigh also agreed it was a tough decision. “The idea they would not be able to compete is not acceptable to me …”

“We’ll keep our equipment; we’re not selling it out from under us,” Littel said. “It (a co-op) is a year at a time. Maybe in the future we’ll find a coach …” She said continuity in the program is important.

Burkhalter said if the school district has the numbers the administration would reevaluate the co-op in the future.

“This is not the end of gymnastics in Viroqua,” Brown said. “We want to guarantee a season.”

Vicki Koppa said as a former gymnastics parent, it’s a difficult decision and she wants students to have an opportunity to compete. She said she is in favor of “going with a sure thing” by entering the co-op with Westby.

At the regular board meeting held on March 20, Burkhalter said this school year a high-quality coach resigned. “We are so thankful for what Darcy (McClelland) has done.”

Brown said the school district posted the coaching position and there were no applicants. He said he took the initiative to call the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gymnastics clubs and the WIAA and was unable to find a recommendation for a coach.

Burkhalter said one parent and one non-parent came forward five days after the season had officially started to ensure that the gymnastics season could move forward. However, one of the co-head coaches resigned mid-season.

“We appreciate having a season, but there isn’t consistent enough staff,” Burkhalter said.

“A co-op affords the opportunity for athletes to compete,” Brown said. “A co-op lasts one year; every year we renew. We are really trying to ensure the athletes have an opportunity to compete whether we host the co-op or Westby hosts.”

Brown said the assistant coach expressed no interest in being a head coach.

Lawrence said the school board wants to provide opportunities for students. “We never want to discontinue anything,” she said. “None of us love this.”

Brown said the heart of the matter is finding a coach and having the commitment of a coach.