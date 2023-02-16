The Driftless Writing Center in partnership with the McIntosh Memorial Library are pleased to announce the creation of the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival. The event will be held April 28-30 in Viroqua.

“Planning for the book festival began in spring 2022 with three people. Now, more than 17 people meet weekly to ensure the festival honors the vision of celebrating reading, writing, creativity, and community,” said event co-founder and director of the McIntosh Memorial Library Trina Erickson.

The festival has an expansive calendar of events and can be viewed on the event website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org. All events are free of charge except for two writing workshops and food purchased from event vendors.

“The Driftless Writing Center is excited to offer three limited attendance writing workshops that are suitable for any writer of any level of experience. The instructors are of the highest quality, and we feel so fortunate to have them coming to Viroqua!” said Lisa Henner co-founder of the festival (along with Erickson) and board member of the Driftless Writing Center.

Below are highlights of event offerings:

Friday, April 28 we welcome Dasha Kelly Hamilton with her one-woman show “Makin’ Cake” to the historic Temple Theatre at 7 p.m. Yes, cake will really be served!

Saturday, April 29 will be the biggest day with authors, booksellers, and representatives from independent presses located inside the library lobby, Western Technical College, and at the Viroqua Eagles Club. There will be authors to meet, presentations to join, workshops to attend, and food to enjoy. Breakfast will be served by the Waffle Wagon at the Vernon County Historical Society, while Viroqua’s renowned Lion Burgers will be available for lunch! The McIntosh Memorial Library will be the headquarters for all events for children and families including gaming, readings, Comic-Con, a magician, and more! The featured author will be Kao Kalia Yang with two presentations scheduled at the historic Temple Theatre.

Sunday, April 30 will begin with a pancake breakfast at the United Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of poetry at McIntosh Memorial Library. The featured poets are Franciszka Voeltz and Nikki Wallschlaeger.

Those interested in learning more about the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival are encouraged to visit the event website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org and sign up for the festival newsletter. People may register as an event attendee by filling out the registration from on the website.

The Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is sponsored by many with grant support for Dasha Kelly Hamilton’s performance of Makin’ Cake supported by the Arts Midwest Gig Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Wisconsin Arts Board.

Information about the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is available through the event website, the event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RidgesandRiversBF, or by calling 608-637-7151, extension 8.