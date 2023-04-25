The Viroqua Methodist Episcopal Church had its beginnings in Viroqua in 1848. The organization of the Viroqua church took place in a grove one mile east of Viroqua with nine families present.

The first building was erected on our present site in 1856. This building was destroyed by a tornado in 1865. The second building was erected in 1866. Gen. Rusk donated a 500 point bell which is still in use today. That building was used until it was razed in 1888 to build the brick structure which is in use today. The present building was built in 1914 at a cost of $24,567. A distinguishing feature is a large stained glass window of Jesus with the children. An educational wing was added to the building in 1960. Other building features include a lift for handicapped accessibility and a 4 rank pipe organ which was rebuilt in 2011.

The congregation is known today as Viroqua United Methodist, and was first organized 175 years ago! In recognition of this milestone, a special worship service will be held on May 7 at 10:30 a.m. with Bishop Hee-Soo Jung and District Superintendent, Amanda Stein participating. A potluck meal will follow the service.

The celebration continues with a catered meal on Wednesday, May 24, followed by a short program and pageant. All are invited, and need to let the church office (608-637-3551) know by Wednesday, May 17, if desiring to attend.