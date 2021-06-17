 Skip to main content
Viroqua Utilities Department issues water conservation reminder
City of Viroqua

With the recent dry hot weather, water use in the city of Viroqua has nearly doubled the annual average. While high water use during this time is expected, this current increase is higher than we typically see.

In addition, one of the city’s three wells is undergoing an unplanned repair. While the system is designed to compensate for this type of maintenance activity and water use, we are reminding city water customers of water conservation practices. Viroqua Utilities asks water customers to do their part to conserve water during the summer and throughout the year.

How can you conserve water? Here are some suggestions:

1. Greatly reduce or eliminate watering of lawns and landscaping.

2. Monitor your water bill for unusually high use to discover leaks.

3. Fix leaky faucets, showers and toilets or replace with water conserving models.

4. Don’t let the water run while brushing your teeth.

5. Only wash full loads of laundry and dishes.

You can also visit the following websites to learn more about water conservation. The Use it Wisely website has a list of over 100 ways to conserve water at http://www.wateruseitwisely.com/100-ways-to-conserve/index.php. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Sense Program also has good information at https://www.epa.gov/watersense.

If you have questions, contact Viroqua Utilities at 637-7186, extension 13 or 19.

