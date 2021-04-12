 Skip to main content
Viroqua Utilities to start spring hydrant flushing April 21
Viroqua Utilities will be conducting the spring hydrant flushing program beginning Wednesday, April 21.

Hydrant flushing will be conducted during the overnight hours starting Wednesday, April 21-Friday, April 23, and Monday, April 26-Friday, April 30. Flushing will begin at 11 p.m. and end at 7 a.m. daily.

This flushing activity may cause a decrease in water pressure which may cause short-term discoloration in the water. This may also affect automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment.

