Viroqua Utilities will not disconnect service for nonpayment during COVID-19 public health emergency

The state of Wisconsin has declared a public health emergency to enhance the state’s response to COVID-19. Viroqua Utilities has been keeping up-to-date on the information as related to the water and wastewater industry. The Utility has plans in place to provide continued service of water and sewer to the city of Viroqua.
Regarding the safety of regulated public drinking systems, such as is operated by Viroqua Utilities, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency states, “The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies. Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low. Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.”
Additionally, under the direction of the state, Viroqua Utilities will not be disconnecting service to occupied dwellings for nonpayment, applying late fees or charging for use of debit and credit cards for payment until the public health emergency has been lifted.
The wastewater treatment system operated by Viroqua Utilities includes processes identified to properly treat viruses in wastewater. The Federal Center for Disease Control states, “Coronaviruses are susceptible to the same disinfection conditions in community and healthcare settings as other viruses, so current disinfection conditions in wastewater treatment facilities are expected to be sufficient.”
The following links provide further information on water and wastewater systems:
Please refer to the city website for further updates at http://viroqua-wisconsin.com/city-of-viroqua. If you have any questions, you may contact Sarah Grainger, Public Works Director, at 608-637-7154, ext. 20 or sgrainger@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
