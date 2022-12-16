Viroqua Utility customers reminded to protect their water systems from cold weather freeze-ups

Viroqua Utilities is encouraging owners and tenants of homes, apartment buildings and businesses to protect their internal water systems from the possibility of freezing.

Owners and tenants should make sure that areas of the structure where the water pipes and meters are located are protected from the cold and are properly heated. Heat should be kept at no less than 50 degrees wherever pipes and meters are located. Homeowners are encouraged to make sure basement doors and windows are closed tightly and heat is allowed to flow freely around water meters. Leave doors open under sinks or other closed areas to help circulate the warm air, especially those located on any outside walls. Know where your master shutoff valve is located before an emergency occurs. Please drain any outside faucets to keep them from freezing. Never leave a hose connected to them during the winter months.

Any unoccupied buildings should be checked regularly to make sure heat is maintained if water systems have not been shut off and drained. Have someone check the property regularly if you’re unable to check it yourself. If you flush the toilet, make sure it stops completely. We often see properties that are vacant during winter months have high water usage when the toilet is flushed but doesn’t turn off as expected.

If Viroqua Utilities issues a “running water notice” it will notify customers through the local media. Local media listings are the Vernon County Times (formerly the Vernon County Broadcaster), radio stations WVRQ 102.3 FM, WKPO 105.9 FM, WVRQ 1360 AM and the City of Viroqua website, viroqua-wisconsin.com.

If customers have a hydrant on or near their property, please take a few minutes to clear away the snow. Unobstructed access to fire hydrants is critical in the event of a fire emergency.