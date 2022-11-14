Viroqua Veterans Day speaker focuses on veterans' sacrifices

Viroqua’s Veterans Day speaker reminded those present at Friday’s program of the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.

“I’m not a soldier,” said Stephanie Ivey. “I’m the daughter of a father who was in the military.”

Ivey, a 1992 graduate of Viroqua High School and a teacher in the school district, said when she was growing up, she knew her dad, Pete Swanson, was in the National Guard with the 107th Maintenance Company. “I didn’t think he was in the military – he trained at Ft. McCoy and trained in Germany … So I thought he wasn’t a solider.”

At 16 years old, Ivey said she was sheltered from the world. “My world was sheltered, safe, secure and predictable. I had no major worries. The world afar was outside my bubble.”

Aug. 2, 1990 was Ivey’s 16th birthday, and she said she’d have her driver’s test within the week and knew she’d be a starter in three sports when the school year began. “In the news that night Iraq had invaded Kuwait. I didn’t pay attention.”

“On Sept. 20, the 107th was activated and on Nov. 8 they were deployed,” Ivey said. Ivey, her two sisters and mother celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years without their father and husband.

On Jan. 16, 1991, the war started. Ivey said the 107th wasn’t on the frontline, so she thought he’d be out of harm’s way.

“The Iraqis had SCUDs, unwieldly missiles that were still deadly,” Ivey said. “(The United States) had Patriot missiles that would find and destroy SCUDs in the sky.”

Ivey said coverage of the missile strikes was on the news every night. “After the first few days I couldn’t watch.” She said 28 Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers died in a missile strike. “I’m sure it was terrifying to Mom.”

“On July 3, 1991 he returned healthy; some don’t. Some have PTSD, anxiety and depression,” Ivey said. “Every soldier sacrifices something – every soldier and family has made sacrifices.”

“My dad wasn’t with us for 11 months,” Ivey continued. She mentioned various milestones, activities and events her father missed, including her prom and Confirmation, her little sister’s First Communion, and her older sister’s ACL surgery.

“I’m telling you this so you realize all of the sacrifices made by soldiers,” Ivey said. “He missed my mom and our Christmas Eve tradition.”

The Christmas Eve tradition was Ivey’s father driving her and her sisters around Viroqua to see the lights. “Mom made an excuse to stay home, and when we got home Santa had been there. Christmas Eve 1990 Dad was in Saudi Arabia. My 19-year-old sister just had ACL surgery, so I drove. Something was missing… We missed our Dad.”

At the close of her address, which was presented first in Spanish and then English, Ivey thanked everyone for listening and encouraged them to thank a veteran. “Every one of them gave a part of their lives for you.”

The program, which was held in the VHS gymnasium, also included music by the high school band, salutes to area veterans, and a video of veterans who were either school district staff members or relatives of staff members.