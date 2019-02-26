Members of Viroqua VFW Post 3032 Running-Johnson-Ray -- Junior Vice Commander Keith Yahn, Quarter Master Eric Sherry and Senior Vice Commander Peder Swanson -- visited 47 veterans at local area nursing homes Dec. 26. The VFW members stopped at Bethel Home, Maplewood Terrace, Fairhaven, Norseland, Sannes Skogdalen, Bethel Parkside Assisted Living, Creamery Creek Assisted Living, Old Time Assisted Living and Vernon Manor.
Christmas cards, gift certificates, coupons and other items were distributed to the veterans which they could use at their residence. All of the veterans were very happy for the visit from the Viroqua VFW and the gifts presented to them. "We would talk about where they served and what they did during the different wars," Sherry said. "And we thanked each veteran for their service.”
Some of the veterans the VFW members talked with had a chance to go on the Freedom Honor Flight that flew veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.
"To talk to these veterans and listen to what they did and saw during their service is remarkable," Sherry said. "We must never forget the services and sacrifices these veterans have made to our country."
There were 16,112,566 members of the United States Armed Forces during World War II. There were 291,557 battle deaths, 113,842 other deaths in service (non-theater), and 670,846 non-mortal woundings. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, around 496,777 American veterans from the war were estimated to still be alive in September 2018. "If you know a veteran thank them for their service to our country," Sherry said.
“The veterans in the local nursing homes appreciated our visits with them and I am sure they would like more of us to stop in and pay them a visit," Sherry said. "We still have members of the Greatest Generation to thank for their sacrifice and service to the nation.”
Numerous local businesses and individuals gave the donations that the veterans received: Adrian Hendrickson, Associated Bank, Bakers Garage, Buzzy's Home Furnishings, Citizens First Bank, Culver's, Dairy Queen, David Jenkins, Delap Oil & Gas, Effinger Equipment Sales and Service, Elegant Stone, Express Lube of Viroqua LLC, Hair Elegance, Hansen's IGA Westby, Kickapoo Homes, Kwik Trip, McDonald's, Nelson Agri-Center, Nelson Global Products, Nuzum Building, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Peoples State Bank, Premier Co-op, Proline Printing, River Bank Westby, Roger and Jacqueline Getter, Royal Bank, Schlict Insurance Agency, Shear Attitude, Sleepy Hollow, Southwest Sanitation, The Cakery and Bake Shop, The Cheese Corner, Thomas R. Fortney law office, Thorson Funeral Home, Tractor Supply, Vernon Communications, Vernon Electric, Vernon Memorial Grille, Vesbach Oil and Propane, Village Market/Quillin's, Viroqua American Legion, Viroqua Cab Company, Viroqua Family Restaurant, Vosseteig Funeral Home, WCCU Credit Union, Westby American Legion Post 155, Westby Co-oP Creamery, Kay and Ken Deaver, Keith and Noreen Yahn, Steve Bekkedal, Peace Lutheran Church Share the Warmth Program and Compeer Financial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.