Viroqua voters elect new mayor, re-elect incumbents

Viroqua residents elected a new mayor and re-elected incumbents in the spring election, April 5.
In the race for mayor, Justin Running received 815 votes. Current Mayor Karen Mischel, who ended her re-election campaign in February, received 234 votes.
In the Ward 4 race, incumbent Tanja Birke received 68 votes, while challenger Trina Shaner received 35.
In the Ward 6 race, incumbent Cyndy Hubbard received 106 votes, while challenger Kristine K. Brueggen received 104.
In the Ward 8 race, incumbent Kristal Welter received 94 votes, while challenger Mike Brudos received 91.
In Ward 2, incumbent Gregory Splinter ran unopposed and received 43 votes.
The Municipal Board of Canvass will convene at 9 a.m. April 6 to finalize the results.
