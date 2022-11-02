Viroqua voters reminded voting takes place at new City Hall community rooms

All City of Viroqua residents are now voting at the new City Hall community rooms located in the lower level of City Hall, 124 W. Decker St. The entrance is located in the back of the building.

Lori Polhamus, city clerk, issued the following: "We expect that voter turnout for the November 8th election to be very high, so be prepared to wait in line in all types of weather if waiting outside. Parking is also limited and may be busy at times so please be patient.

"Early absentee voting is currently happening at the City Hall upper office location between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, November 4th as an alternative option if you feel that you may have issues with longer lines on Election Day.

"Thank you for your continued support in making our elections very successful in the City of Viroqua."