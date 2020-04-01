Viroqua, Westby, De Soto school districts continue educating, feeding students during closure

Westby Area School District

District Administrator Steve Michaels said that when the district learned of the governor’s executive order on Friday evening March 13, they announced that classes would be canceled for students starting on Wednesday, March 18.

“Friday, March 20, was scheduled to be a staff in-service day, so we moved that to Wednesday and allowed staff to work remotely doing training on flexible learning models as well as grading for the end of third quarter,” Michaels said.

The district began packaging and delivering meals on Wednesday, March 18.

“This has been a really positive thing for our students and staff,” Michaels said. “There is a very real connection to school when a district vehicle delivers meals on the bus routes.”

Michaels said the number of meals delivered grows every day. As of March 31, the district is closing in on 350 meals per day. Families can still sign up using a link that has been emailed to them, or they can call the district office at 608-634-0101 and the link will be resent.

He said community members have come forward to “fill in the gaps” by providing meals to students on the weekends and over spring break, which is April 6-10.