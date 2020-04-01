Viroqua, Westby, De Soto school districts continue educating, feeding students during closure

It’s been three weeks since Gov. Tony Evers issued the order to close all Wisconsin public and private schools by 5 p.m. March 18 because of the COVID-19/novel coronavirus pandemic.
When the order was announced on March 13, school districts began setting up plans to educate and feed their students during the emergency closure.
The district administrators in Viroqua, De Soto and Westby were emailed questions this week asking how distant learning and meal deliveries are going in their respective school districts.
Viroqua Area Schools
Viroqua Area Schools closed on Monday, March 16, and began deliveries of breakfast and lunch on Tuesday, March 17.
District Administrator Dr. Kehl Arnson said meal deliveries have been going well so far.
“We have a terrific team of food service staff, bus drivers, office staff and others helping to coordinate the program,” Arnson said. “We are currently delivering over 1,200 meals a day to more than 600 children. Many families have expressed their support and gratitude to the district. We plan to keep delivering meals through the end of the school year or until we are allowed to return to school, whichever comes first.”
Families are still welcome to sign up for the meals.
“Just like our summer food service program, all children 18 years and younger who live in our district are eligible for breakfast and lunch each day at no cost,” Arnson said. “There are no income-based qualifications needed to participate. This program is also available to private school and homeschooled children.”
If families want to receive meals, there is a form to fill out on the district’s website. More information is also available on the Viroqua Area Schools Facebook page.
Any questions about the meal program can be directed to bvold@viroquablackhawk.org or 608-637-1181, or ethkri@viroquablackhawk.org or 608-637-1645.
Meals will not be delivered on Good Friday, April 10.
Home instruction for Viroqua’s students began on Wednesday, March 18.
“Our teachers have worked diligently to make the transition to learning at home and online instruction,” Arnson said. “We are learning together (teachers, students, parents, families) and improving each day. We are developing a parent survey to help us get more feedback later this week.”
De Soto Area Schools
DAS students attended classes as usual on Monday, March 16, and school was closed on Tuesday, March 17.
De Soto District Administrator Linzi Gronning said the school district’s students began receiving Go Bag breakfasts and lunches on Thursday, March 19. Deliveries are made aligned to the morning bus route pick-up point. Both breakfast and lunch is delivered at the same time for the day.
During the first week, staff and Gronning road the buses to help with the initial deliveries. “After the ‘safer-at-home’ order was issued, drivers began delivering the Go Bag meals alone,” Gronning said.
The community has supported meal deliveries. The De Soto Booster Club purchased mini coolers to help maintain food and beverage temperatures.
“These were originally intended to be exchanged on a daily basis, but will now be handed out just one time,” Gronning said. “Families can leave them outside in their boxes or coolers to be refilled with the bag of food, or students may keep them to use for holding their school supplies or other purposes.”
There is a pocket in each cooler, which holds a daily fun “bonus” activity, which has included puzzles, treasure hunts and coloring.
Meal deliveries have been going well, and currently the school district is delivering 720 meals daily.
“We are very proud to provide meal service to our students, and to also provide meals to children under the age of 18 who are not our students, but who reside within our district boundaries,” Gronning said. “We value providing school meals as an important way of maintaining connections with our students. Additionally, we distribute school work assignments, handouts and materials with the meal delivery as well.”
If there is a student celebrating a birthday, they receive an extra birthday bag with a card and treat.
Gronning said families are encouraged to sign up for the free meal service.
“Meals are available for all De Soto School District students inclusive of students who are 18 years old or older,” Gronning said. “Families with children who are not our district students, but who reside in the district boundaries and who are under the age of 18 may sign up at as well for the free meal service.”
Families can sign up by calling the food service office at 608-648-0111.
The school district’s spring break is Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13. Gronning said food service will deliver additional meals on Thursday, April 9, to cover the two days off of school.
Students’ remote learning began on Thursday, March 19.
Gronning said De Soto schools conducted a parent technology survey and from this survey distributed Chromebooks and laptops to families beginning on Wednesday, March 18, along with hard copies of homework assignments, textbooks, library books, and educational materials.
“Teachers began running high tech online Google Classrooms and virtual learning programs on Thursday, March 19,” she said. “This has expanded to teachers holding virtual live classes with their students through Zoom, Google Meet and other forums. Many teachers are uploading daily instructional videos for students who can click on these and rewatch as often as needed.”
Gronning said teachers are available daily to provide one-to-one instruction, support and tutoring via virtual forums, phone calls, and email. Support services from counseling, school psychologist, sign language interpreter, and speech pathologist are also available to meet the needs of students.
“District-wide, teachers have incorporated blended low tech/high tech learning in their classrooms,” she said.
Gronning said high school technology students are starting up a tech support helpline this week with their teacher, DuWayne Gronning. The student and staff service email is techsupport@desotopirates.org.
Gronning said remote learning is going “amazingly well.”
“Most of our students have experience with virtual learning as a part of their normal classroom, as teachers have utilized online programs and learning formats for years,” she said. “Students are also used to taking online quizzes and tests, and we are so very impressed with their adaptability to at-home distance learning.”
Gronning said she appreciates the efforts parents are making to guide their children’s learning, as well as establishing a schedule and expectation for student to continue with their assignments.
“We recognize this has been stressful for our students and families, and we support everyone finding a balance school work so it does not become overwhelming,” she said. “The goal is to ensure students are doing well both academically and holistically and continue to make progress. We are here to support our students, their parents, and our staff in this unprecedented transition from in-school to at-home learning.”
Westby Area School District
District Administrator Steve Michaels said that when the district learned of the governor’s executive order on Friday evening March 13, they announced that classes would be canceled for students starting on Wednesday, March 18.
“Friday, March 20, was scheduled to be a staff in-service day, so we moved that to Wednesday and allowed staff to work remotely doing training on flexible learning models as well as grading for the end of third quarter,” Michaels said.
The district began packaging and delivering meals on Wednesday, March 18.
“This has been a really positive thing for our students and staff,” Michaels said. “There is a very real connection to school when a district vehicle delivers meals on the bus routes.”
Michaels said the number of meals delivered grows every day. As of March 31, the district is closing in on 350 meals per day. Families can still sign up using a link that has been emailed to them, or they can call the district office at 608-634-0101 and the link will be resent.
He said community members have come forward to “fill in the gaps” by providing meals to students on the weekends and over spring break, which is April 6-10.
“This is not part of our school nutrition program, and they are not able to deliver meals, but these people have been so helpful in their willingness to serve the needs of our children,” Michaels said. “An email alert goes out to our families informing them of pick-up times and locations prior to the weekend/break.”
Michaels said that at the start of this school year, the district identified “flexible learning days” as something they were going to explore.
“We started looking at this because 2018-2019 had so many cancellations due to flooding, the polar vortex, ice, and snow,” he said. “After having our standard three ‘built-in’ snow days, we wanted to keep learning going ‘in the moment’ instead of adding minutes to the school day, adding days to the end of the year, and instead of taking days away from scheduled breaks. “
This concept was presented in greater detail to the staff on Jan. 20.
“We discussed the fact that for our youngest learners, working with paper packets that could be taken home seemed to make the most sense instead of having them work online,” Michaels said. “We explored multiple options for teachers including the use of Google classroom, video and audio recording of lessons, and using some of the online programs that were available to us already (we are a consortium member with Rural Virtual Academy... an online school). So, even though we had not anticipated using flexible learning days as a solution for school closure due to the pandemic, this preparation helped us launch flexible learning in our district on Monday, March 23.”
The district administrator said that as part of the WASD Influenza Outbreak and Pandemic Plan, the first two days of closure were treated like snow days.
Michaels said remote learning is going well.
“I’m so proud of our school community,” he said. “This is new for everyone. Our students are diving in, working hard, and taking this seriously. Our parents and caregivers are doing a great job of coaching students through assignments, contacting teachers and the district when there are barriers. Our staff is investing lots of energy into checking in with students, adjusting assignments based on feedback from parents, cleaning our schools thoroughly, and preparing/delivering meals.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
