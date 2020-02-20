Viroqua, Westby high school sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday, Feb. 14
Coulee
West Salem 53, Westby 46
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (12-8, 7-3) used a balanced attack with three finishing in double figures to keep pace in the race for the Coulee Conference title.
Carson Koepnick led the way with 14 points followed by Brett McConkey (13) and Josh Hauser (11). David Lattos added nine while Jack Hehli finished with six.
Hudson Lipski scored 17 while Davonte Spears finished with 12 to lead Westby (8-10, 3-7).
Viroqua 45, Luther 40 (OT)
Blain Conway made just one shot, but it was a big one. Conway sunk his only shot of the game — a 3-pointer — with under 15 seconds left to send it into overtime where the Blackhawks (9-9, 6-4) outscored the Knights 11-6.
Clayton Slack led the way with 12 points while Jacob Lotz and Dawson Swenson each added 11 for Viroqua, which overcame a 10-point second-half deficit.
Joey McNamara scored a game-high 17 points, including 5 3-pointers with Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 for Luther (9-10, 6-4)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Nonconference
Westby 68, Kohler 54
WESTBY — Gavin Bergdahl scored 12 points and Davonte Spears added 11 as the Norsemen rebounded from back-to-back losses.
Westby (9-10) outscored Kohler by 14 in the second half after the game was tied at 28 at the break.
WRESTLING
Saturday, Feb. 15
River Valley Regional
RIVER VALLEY — Four wrestlers won individual championships for Viroqua.
Josh Frye (113), Cale Anderson (132), Aaron Dobbs (152) and Paul Nickelotti (195) each won their respective weight class to advance to Saturday’s sectional at Evansville/Albany.
As a team the Blackhawks took third with 166.5 team points. Richland Center won with 201 followed by Wisconsin Dells (195).
Ithaca/Weston Regional
ITHACA, Wis. — Westby took second (226.5), finishing behind Riverdale (258), but the Norsemen will send eight to the Westby sectional next Saturday.
Logan Turben (120), Connor Vatland (170) and Dylan Nottestad (220) left Ithaca as individual champs while Brock Hoskins (106), Blake Hanson (113), Trevor Lemke (126), Garrett Vatland (132) and Dakota Bakkestuen (145) finished second to advance.
De Soto finished fourth with 87.5 points and will send three through to sectionals.
Aiden Brosinski (138) and Cezar Garcia (195) finished first while Trevor Rebhahn (220) finished second.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday, Feb. 14
Coulee
Westby 63, West Salem 60
WEST SALEM — The Norsemen (15-5, 9-2) were able to hold off West Salem thanks to a first half that saw them take a 35-21 lead into the break.
McKenna Manske was the only Norsemen to finish double figures, scoring a game-high 22 points thanks to five made 3s. Josi Bishop finished with nine with Grace Hebel and Macy Stellner each adding seven.
Alyssa Glister scored a team-high 13 points while Maddie Quick scored 11 for West Salem (12-8, 6-5).
Luther 50, Viroqua 14
VIROQUA — Luther (13-6, 6-4) led 26-0 at the break.
Rachel Koenig finished with a game-high 14 points while Annabelle Koenig finished with 10.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Coulee
Westby 46, Onalaska Luther 44 (OT)
ONALASKA — Macy Stellner scored a game-high 22 points and Josi Bishop added 11 as the Norsemen (16-5, 10-2) ran their winning streak to five games.
Rachel Koenig led the Knights, who were up 22-21 at half but fell to 13-7 (5-5), with 13 points.
The game was tied at 40 at the end of regulation.
Black River Falls 62, Viroqua 55
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Behind a game-high 20 points from Makayla Nortman and 13 from McKenna Dutton, the Tigers picked up their second conference win and improved to 5-16 (2-8). Black River Falls’ other conference win also came over the Blackhawks.
Viroqua, which has now lost eight games in a row and fell to 3-18 (0-11), was led by sophomore Vanessa Lohr’s 18 points.
The Tigers led 33-29 at the half.