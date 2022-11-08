Viroqua, Westby to celebrate Veterans Day with programs

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and programs will be held in Viroqua and Westby.

Viroqua

Viroqua’s program will take place in the high school gym, beginning at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Stephanie Ivey.

The national anthem will be sung by Kaylee Rivera, and Pete Swanson, American Legion Post 138 commander, will give the welcome and closing remarks. Eric Sherry, quartermaster, Viroqua VFW, will give a salute to veterans, and Deanna Leum will present a video. The Viroqua High School band, directed by Alex Mazur, will provide patriotic music.

Kaylee Swenson and the VHS band will play Taps. American Legion Post 138 and VFW Post 3032 will present and retire the colors.

Westby

Veterans Day will be celebrated in the Westby Area High School gymnasium. Students in Grades 7 – 12 will attend and the public is invited.

The program starts with band music at 10:20 a.m. and presentation of the colors by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116 at 10:30 a.m. In addition to band and vocal music, there will be recognition of local veterans and an explanation of the correct folding of the national flag with an explanation of the process. All veterans, regardless of their branch of service or time of service, are especially invited to attend and be recognized.

The guest speaker will be the Fort McCoy Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM), Rachael DiDomenico. She is the most senior enlisted soldier at Fort McCoy and serves as the advisor to the post commander. The CSM is appointed to serve as a spokesperson to address the issues of all soldiers, from enlisted to officers, from warrant officers and lieutenants to the Army’s highest positions. As such, they are the senior enlisted adviser to the commander. Their exact duties vary depending on the unit commander, including observing training and talking with soldiers and their families.

There will be a ceremonial display and explanation of the traditional POW/MIA table by a member of the Coon Valley American Legion Post. Such a table is always present at any formal military dinner.

The ceremony will pause for one minute at 11 a.m., with all in attendance standing and facing east in recognition of the end of World War I, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 when the fighting officially ended. For many years, all activity stopped across the nation to recognize the end of the bloodiest war ever fought up to that time.

About Veterans Day

According to history.com, “Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars ... In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as ‘the Great War.’

“Commemorated in many countries as Armistice Day the following year, November 11th became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became known as Veterans Day.”