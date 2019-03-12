A Viroqua woman was arrested March 8 on drug charges following a traffic stop on Hwy. 14 in the town of Coon.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:17 p.m. a Vernon County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Hwy. 14 near Town Hall Lane in the town of Coon.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Amanda D. Halverson, 26. Vernon County’s K-9 Myk was brought to the scene and deployed for a sniff of the vehicle. K-9 Myk alerted to the presence of illegal substances. In searching the vehicle, deputies located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Halverson was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping. Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.
