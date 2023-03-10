At about 4:13 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of the two-vehicle accident. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Tamara A. Fossum, 61, of Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, and used her right turn signal to turn onto Lewison Road. Fossum was struck in the rear by an eastbound vehicle, driven by Jordan E. Coblentz, 20, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin. Fossom sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle.