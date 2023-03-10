A Viroqua woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident, Wednesday, March 8, at State Hwy. 56 and Lewison Road in the town of Viroqua.
At about 4:13 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of the two-vehicle accident. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Tamara A. Fossum, 61, of Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, and used her right turn signal to turn onto Lewison Road. Fossum was struck in the rear by an eastbound vehicle, driven by Jordan E. Coblentz, 20, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin. Fossom sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by private vehicle.
Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff's Office were the Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance.