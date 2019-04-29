A Viroqua woman was not injured in a car crash on State Hwy. 27 south in the town of Franklin, Saturday, April 27.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:45 p.m., Laura D. Hrubes, 43, was operating a compact SUV, southbound on State Hwy. 27 between Viroqua and Liberty Pole, in the town of Franklin. Another southbound vehicle, ahead of the Hrubes vehicle, was stopped on the highway waiting for oncoming traffic to clear so he could turn left into a private driveway. Hrubes did not realize the vehicle ahead of her was stopped until she was too close. Hrubes steered right and avoided striking the vehicle ahead of her that just started his left turn. The Hrubes vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and sideswiped a utility pole. Hrubes was wearing a seat belt and the right-side airbag curtain deployed. No injuries were reported.
The Viroqua Fire Department assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
