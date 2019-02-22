Viroqua Women’s Theater Project is proud to host VDay Viroqua, a benefit performance of “The Vagina Monologues.” Directed by Jenny Cain and Tanja Birke, performances are 7 p.m. March 2 and 2 p.m. March 3 at The Ark, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua.
“The Vagina Monologues” is a celebration of female sexuality in all its complexity and mystery. Twenty years since Eve Ensler’s Play shattered taboos, the stakes could not be higher and it has given birth to VDay, a global activist movement to end violence against all women and girls — including cisgender, transgender, and those who hold ﬂuid identities that are subject to gender based violence.
In addition to the performances, rafﬂe baskets and items will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Vernon County Domestic Abuse Project and the VDay National fund to benefit women in detention centers, prison and previously incarcerated women.
Information from local counseling agencies and organizations dedicated to combating violence against women and girls will be available at each performance.
Tickets are $15. They are available at the door and pre-show at the Bon Ton Millinery Apartments, a boutique in Viroqua, located at 112 S. Main St., 608-284-8299. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.
For more information, contact Jenny Cain at jennyleecain@hotmail.com, Tanja Birke at birke.tanja@gmail.com, or Lisa Geary at mariposa@mwt.net.
