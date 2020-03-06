Viroqua woodcarvers learn the craft from longtime teacher

A group of woodcarvers, some of whom have been carving for years, while others are newcomers to the hobby, meet Wednesdays at New Life Christian Church in Viroqua. If anyone encounters a problem or needs advice on how to properly shape a bird’s wing, Roger “Doc” Hatlem of Viroqua is there to help.
Hatlem taught woodcarving classes for more than 20 years, but now serves more as an adviser for groups who want to learn the art.
Hatlem’s interest in woodcarving began when he was 10 years old and he decided he’d like to learn the hobby. His time spent woodcarving was short lived. When he almost cut off his left index finger, his mother said “enough.” So he stopped woodcarving until 40 years later when he decided to try again. Hatlem attended a weekend woodcarving seminar taught by David Ostrem, one of his former students at Viroqua Area Schools.
“I asked him questions about how to get tools and he gave me information and away we went,” Hatlem said.
Over the years he taught woodcarving classes to groups at Viroqua High School in the woodworking room, Western Technical College and Vernon Memorial Hospital’s community room.
When his late wife, Miriam, was sick with Parkinson disease and was in bed for four years, he stopped teaching carving. Hatlem and his wife shared the hobby of woodcarving. Miriam carved birds and painted all of his carvings. She passed away in 2016.
Hatlem said he doesn’t carve much now because he has arthritis in his hands.
The group Hatlem advises at New Life Christian Church meets on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
“They come and go as they please,” Hatlem said. “There are no rules and regulations.”
Anyone who is interested in learning woodcarving is welcome to drop in on the group.
He said the carvers work on whatever they want, and “we help whoever we can.”
Don Parr has been carving under Hatlem’s guidance for 20 years. “Keith Mills called me to join.”
Pam Grindle, who is new to woodcarving, said the other carvers welcomed her with open arms.
Larry Mosher, one of Hatlem’s former colleagues at VAS, just started to learn carving a few weeks ago. “I hadn’t seen Roger (in a while) and it was a good time to meet.”
Carvers furnished Mosher with tools to start with, and when the group met on Feb. 19, he was working on a bird.
Hatlem said all beginning carvers start the hobby by making a simple bird.
“You learn to round things off to get the look you’re supposed to and add details,” he said. “Some want to start to details right off the bat.”
Hatlem enjoys working with the Wednesday carvers.
“It’s a good group of people,” he said. “We all work together and do the best we can.”
