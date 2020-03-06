Viroqua woodcarvers learn the craft from longtime teacher

A group of woodcarvers, some of whom have been carving for years, while others are newcomers to the hobby, meet Wednesdays at New Life Christian Church in Viroqua. If anyone encounters a problem or needs advice on how to properly shape a bird’s wing, Roger “Doc” Hatlem of Viroqua is there to help.

Hatlem taught woodcarving classes for more than 20 years, but now serves more as an adviser for groups who want to learn the art.

Hatlem’s interest in woodcarving began when he was 10 years old and he decided he’d like to learn the hobby. His time spent woodcarving was short lived. When he almost cut off his left index finger, his mother said “enough.” So he stopped woodcarving until 40 years later when he decided to try again. Hatlem attended a weekend woodcarving seminar taught by David Ostrem, one of his former students at Viroqua Area Schools.

“I asked him questions about how to get tools and he gave me information and away we went,” Hatlem said.

Over the years he taught woodcarving classes to groups at Viroqua High School in the woodworking room, Western Technical College and Vernon Memorial Hospital’s community room.