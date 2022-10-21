 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua's Allison Zube follows in great-grandmother's footsteps as Homecoming queen

Viroqua High School Homecoming 2022

Carl Zube drives his daughter Allison Zube, Viroqua High School's Homecoming queen, Carter Roels, Homecoming king, and miniatures Barrett Zube and Baeyla Jones in the annual parade, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Allison's great-grandmother, Lucille (Sidie) Tollefson was the VHS Homecoming queen in 1948.

 Contributed photo

When Allison Zube was crowned Viroqua High School’s Homecoming queen earlier this month, she followed in her great-grandmother’s footsteps.

In 1948 her great-grandmother, Lucille (Sidie) Tollefson, was elected by her fellow students to reign at the homecoming event, which was held on Oct. 22. Lucille, who was then a junior at VHS, selected her steady boyfriend, Leslie “Les” Tollefson, to reign with her as Homecoming king. (At that time it was the custom at VHS to elect a queen and let her choose the king.) According to an undated 1998 Vernon County Broadcaster article, Les was a senior football player and member of the VHS boxing team.

According to the newspaper account that ran with her photo in 1948, Lucille’s attendants were Joan Pennell, Donna Henry and Joyce Engler.

In 1998, Lucille and Les rode in the Viroqua Homecoming parade in a convertible driven by Carl Zube, their grandson and Allison’s father. Like his grandfather, Carl played football for Viroqua.

On Oct. 7, Carl drove Homecoming Queen Allison and Homecoming King Carter Roels in the 2022 parade; miniatures Barrett Zube and Baeyla Jones were also in the pickup truck bed.

Lucille and Les were married May 19, 1951. They lived and farmed west of Viroqua, where they raised five children. Less passed away in January 2014, and Lucille in April 2017.

VHS Homecoming parade 1998

In 1998, Carl Zube drives his grandparents, Les and Lucille Tollefson, in the Viroqua High School Homecoming parade. The Tollefsons were the king and queen in 1948.
Viroqua High School Homecoming king and queen 1948

King and Queen Leslie "Les" Tollefson and Lucille Sidie ride in the Viroqua High School Homecoming parade in 1948. Allison Zube, the 2022 VHS Homecoming queen, is the Tollefsons' great-granddaughter.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

