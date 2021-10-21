Viroqua's Bethel Nursing Home changing focus

Bethel Home Skilled Nursing Facility in Viroqua announced Oct. 18 that they will be discontinuing their Skilled Nursing Facility license (nursing home).

Residents will be carefully transitioned to alternate care facilities of their choice. Bethel Home leadership is working closely with a State Relocation Team to ensure that residents' rights are protected and that they have ample support and assistance.

Bethel Home & Services has a history of forward, progressive thinking when it comes to serving senior citizens in our area. What began as a “Home for the Aging” transformed into a Skilled Nursing Facility which has provided quality care for over 60 years. Bethel Home and Services operates through a Mission of “Care, through Faith and Service, with Jesus Christ as our guide."

Critical staffing shortages and ongoing high cost of operations combined with low reimbursement rates requires action that secures our future providing senior care in new ways. Studies show that skilled nursing care is not the choice senior citizens want to be cared through their later life. In addition, the American Health Care Association from September 2021 stated that 99% of nursing homes in the U.S. are struggling with severe staffing shortages. These circumstances are expected to worsen with a decline in qualified staff in the workforce through 2050. Low reimbursement rates, staffing shortages and a desire of our senior citizens to age in their homes provides an opportunity to meet our mission in a way that allows seniors citizens to age with dignity in a manner of their choice.

Looking toward the future, our current building located on Rock Avenue, Viroqua, will be renovated to allow us the ability to re-license as a Community Based Residential Facility (CBRF) serving seniors needing support services such as medication management, therapy, mobility assistance and personal cares. The CBRF model of care will allow us to continue to serve seniors in a more home-like setting. This model of care is familiar to area residents as the Bethel Oaks and Bethel Parkside are licensed as a CBRF. This new program will strive to allow residents the option of aging in place as much as possible. There is a local need for this housing alternative.

The Bethel Home and Services Board of Directors and staff consider looking toward the future in meeting the needs of our senior citizens as an important next step in our existing continuum of care. Closing our skilled nursing facility is a difficult choice, but one that allows our organization to grow and meet the needs of our senior residents under a different licensure.

