Viroqua's Bethel Oaks Memory Care Home part of quality improvement project

Bethel Oaks Memory Care Home in Viroqua is part of a quality improvement project that will offer suggestions on how to make the life of residents better.

Stephanie Speicher, RN, BSN, CHPN, is a Doctorate of Nursing Practice program student at the UW-Madison School of Nursing who started the project in October.

Speicher said the project’s intent is to help ease residents’ stress and agitated behavior by giving staff the tools to help calm the residents. “It will do well to help with everyone’s stress.”

Laura Groom, manager at Bethel Oaks, said physical issues are often displayed in the behavior of residents because they can’t always communicate.

Speicher said she has conducted informal interviews with staff members asking what they do to help calm agitated residents and what works best for each one.

“It’s a systematic approach,” Groom said. “We have caregivers who are amazing dementia whisperers.”

Speicher said some staff have more than a decade or two of experience in elder care. “We use their wisdom to share with (their) colleagues. They are part of the team and part of the outcome to help make a difference with residents.”

To help the residents, Speicher said they use DICE – Describe, Investigate, Create and Evaluate. “It’s a systematic approach to identify and treat triggers for agitation or other distressing behaviors in people with dementia … It’s a step-by-step process for staff to figure out why someone is agitated and then come up with an individualized solution for that person.”

“It helps to step back to find out the problem,” Groom said.

Groom said one suggestion she and the staff have used to help ease agitation has been adhering a sheet of opaque plastic film to the upper portion of glass in the facility’s front door. She said some residents become agitated because they can see cars in the parking lot and see them coming and going, and think they can also leave or that their car is outside.

She said the sheet of plastic on the window is being used on a trial basis, so she and staff can see how well it works. “So far, it’s been helpful.”

“It’s cool that something so little makes a difference,” Speicher said.

Speicher said a resident’s needs can come out in behaviors, such as wandering and “bossing” others. “We put our detective hat on to figure out what they want.”

Groom said a dementia brain processes pain differently. “They lose the ability to communicate and can’t cope with things that didn’t bother them before,” Speicher added.

Speicher said there’s no one-size fits all approach. “Their needs change every day and every minute.”

Speicher said she decided to do her doctorate project at a memory care facility because the creativity, problem-solving and relationship building in dementia care is different than any other medicine she has experienced.

“There’s a level of play with dementia patients that I get joy out of,” she said. “You join them; it’s fun.”

Groom said Bethel Home & Services agreed to the project because the organization and Speicher have a shared goal and passion to improve the quality of life for each resident and find the individual path to have the best quality of life for residents and staff. “It’s an amazing opportunity.”

“We are like-minded. We want to do our best,” Groom said. “We saw how we could play into Stephanie’s wisdom, passion and joy.”

Groom said a benefit of the project is to have tools staff can use so they can find out a resident’s true issue and find a solution.

“It’s invaluable for staff to have that knowledge and implement it and build confidence in what they do,” Groom said. “There’s joy in helping someone solve something.”

Even though Speicher’s project has just begun, Groom said the staff has benefitted by sharing their ideas and they are excited to be part of the solution.

Speicher said another one of the project’s goals is to expand music therapy with community partners.

“Music seems to connect residents, especially older music or hymns,” Groom said. “It makes people happy. You can have someone who doesn’t say three words, but they can sing a song; it’s beautiful.”

Groom noted music adds to the quality of residents’ life and Bethel Oaks will continue to seek musicians to perform. She said there’s is group that comes Mondays, and a church group that comes once a month.

She said RedLou Library stops by every Thursday for an hour, and a volunteer with the mobile library reads to the residents or a resident might read aloud.

“I appreciate that it’s another normal thing for residents to do,” Groom said. “It seems to connect them to a place in life that brings them joy.”