Viroqua's Brian McCulloh inducted into Angus Heritage Foundation

The American Angus Association® celebrates innovators and visionaries by selecting individuals for induction into the Angus Heritage Foundation each year. Over the past 130 years, the Angus breed has established itself as an industry leader for quality and advancement. This reputation was built by innovators and visionaries who possess drive and wise decision-making skills to better the breed and the industry.
On Nov. 8, four Angus industry leaders were added to this prestigious group during the 137th Annual Meeting in Kansas City, Missouri. The 2020 inductees are Bill Powell, Maryland; Brian McCulloh, Wisconsin; Steve Olson, Texas, and Aloysius “Al” DeClerk, Arkansas.
Brian McCulloh, Wisconsin
Thirty-six years ago, with 35 cows, Brian McCulloh and Dan Borgen took a chance starting a performance-based Angus seedstock program with little idea of the outcome. Today, that chance paid off as Brian McCulloh and Woodhill Farms are being recognized as one of American Angus Association’s Heritage Award winners. Nestled in the rolling hills of Viroqua, Wisconsin, Woodhill Angus is known for a cow base that has been built carefully over the years by emphasizing selection for a combination of data and phenotype.
Woodhill Angus began in 1984, just about the time the American Angus Association rolled out the first set of expected progeny differences (EPDs). Since then, McCulloh has strategically selected balanced trait cattle, using the guidance of the data to build the Woodhill program to what it is today. GT Miss Traveler’s traits of calving ease, marbling and extra performance proved herself as one of the cornerstone females in the Woodhill operation. Today, Brian and his wife Lori manage Woodhill Angus and hold their annual bull sale once a year, since 1986.
Not only are inductees displayed in the halls of the American Angus Association headquarters, but a newly created website will soon house all of the Angus Heritage Foundation inductees, from 1983 to the present. To learn more and watch videos of the Heritage Foundation winners, please visit AngusAwards.com.
— Written by Katy Holdener, Angus Communications
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!