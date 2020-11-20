Viroqua's Brian McCulloh inducted into Angus Heritage Foundation

Brian McCulloh, Viroqua, was inducted into the Angus Heritage Foundation, Nov. 8 during the American Angus Association's Awards Recognition Dinner, at the 2020 137th annual meeting in Kansas City, Missouri. Pictured are (from left) Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO, presenting; Brian McCulloh, recipient; and Eva Hinrichsen, 2020 Miss American Angus, presenting. The Angus Heritage Foundation recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of the Angus breed and Association programs.