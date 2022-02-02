Viroqua's Cammie Leer demonstrates maturity, perseverance with type 1 diabetes

Since the age of 1, Cammie Leer has lived with type 1 diabetes.

“I’ve never known life without diabetes,” Leer said.

She said she was the little kid who couldn’t have candy and the little kid who had to go to the nurse’s office to have her numbers corrected and who would sometimes have to sit out of playtime if her numbers were low.

Leer, a senior at Laurel High School (Viroqua Area Schools’ charter high school), said even as a young child she always knew that she “(wasn’t) a normal kid; I have different responsibilities…”

Leer’s perseverance and maturity earned her the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award nomination for Viroqua High School.

According to Leer’s Extra Effort Award nomination form, “While having this disease (diabetes) creates significant challenges to her school day, Cammie has never complained, nor has she taken advantage of any accommodations in place. Cammie manages her diabetes with little to no disruption of her studies. She has mastered the technique of letting her teachers know if she needs a quick break to maintain her sugar levels – she is respectful, discrete, and quick.”

Leer said the biggest thing that has helped her work through type 1 diabetes has been the technology that has developed over the years.

“I first started on shots; 10 to 12 times a day I’d have shots and pokes,” she said.

When Leer was in elementary school, she had an insulin pump and said it still was a challenge. She said she would have to do finger pricks eight to 10 times a day to monitor her sugar levels.

“The technology has progressed so much it’s absolutely amazing,” she said. “Now I have a constant glucose monitoring system. It will tell you your sugar levels any time of day and tests your blood every five minutes. It’s like your pancreas is working again. It’s very self-reliant.”

Leer said the system will let her know if her sugar levels are creeping down, and if that’s the case, she’ll have to eat something in 15 minutes.

“I’ve always struggled with the control of sugar,” Leer said. “As a high school kid there is so much going on; the (constant glucose monitoring system) keeps me stable and I can concentrate on other things and not concentrate on sugar levels. It’s not a constant worry on my brain.”

During her high school years, Leer’s two biggest inspirations have been Renee Baker, Laurel High School’s director/lead teacher, and Kyle Schleife, a choir teacher who is no longer with the school district.

“When I got to Laurel, I wasn’t prepared for high school in my opinion,” Leer said. “It was such a big change and I was not ready; she (Renee Baker) helped me transition.” She said Baker was also a great help during COVID. “She’s my rock; she’s done so much. I can’t thank her enough.”

She said Schleife inspired her to love music “like never before.” “I had won awards for music but it wasn’t fun… When he came to school he could sell the message of music to me and everybody else. I improved myself in a way I never had…”

Baker, who nominated her, said Leer is self-motivated, independent, self-assured and confident. “She immediately gets to work on her traditional and online classes with no reminders from her teachers. She takes the initiative to problem solve for herself and the Laurel program — offering respectful suggestions. She is always willing to help other students and offer her insight.”

Leer is a role model for other students, Baker said, because she has very high standards for herself and refuses to let any personal challenges slow her down or be an excuse.

“She takes academically challenging classes that require concentration and energy, earning top grades,” Baker said. “Cammie also participates in many co-curricular activities, such as FFA, forensics, tennis, band, choir and orchestra — competing in Solo/Ensemble as well. Cammie has earned top honors with nearly every activity as well — such as going to state for tennis.”

In addition to her co-curricular activities, the high school senior completes at least 36 hours of community service a year as part of the Laurel High School program. Baker said Leer volunteers well beyond the required hours.

“Two of her main services have been helping Norskedalen and managing the boys baseball team for high school and Legion ball,” Baker said. “For Norskedalen, Cammie organizes all the details for the Laurel group that helps with the Ghoulees in the Coulees event, scaring visitors along the trails. As baseball manager, Cammie keeps statistics and helps the coaches as needed, spending many hours on the road, especially during the summer with the Legion team.”

“Quite simply, Cammie is a student I can always count on when I need help at school and to get things done,” Baker said. “She is cheerful and helpful, even during the difficult days of the last two years.”

After high school graduation, Leer plans on attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She then plans to go to law school to become a prosecuting attorney with a focus on women’s rights.

She said organic science and history classes have helped her prepare for her future career.

“In forensic science I got interested in how DNA works and became interested in law when studying the history of different countries and the history of the founding of America and how the law system was established.”

Leer said when she was younger she’d go to her grandmother’s house and after dinner they would binge watch “Law & Order.” She said watching that television show got her interested in studying law.

“I loved it (the TV show) so much I fell in love with the law side,” she said. “I want to help people. Medicine is not my forte; it’s not my cup of tea. My family says I’m a good arguer. The (law) terminology interests me and helping people is very exciting to me. Ever since I saw ‘Law & Order’ I wanted to get the bad guys and put them away.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

