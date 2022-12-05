Viroqua's Caroling of the Choirs returns to sing in the holiday season

After a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, the Viroqua Ministerial Association’s Caroling of the Choirs returned to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Sunday night.

Eight area choirs performed Christmas and Advent songs at the event – the West Prairie Singers, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Viroqua United Methodist Church, Viroqua Church of Christ, the Viroqua Community Bell Choir, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the RidgeTones.

The evening closed as it has in years past, with the mass choir singing the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. Following the program a time of fellowship and refreshments was held. The social time is hosted in turn by one of the participating choirs. This year’s refreshments were served by Immanuel Lutheran Church.

A freewill offering was taken midway through the concert. The offertory will be donated to the Viroqua Food Pantry.