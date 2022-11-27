Viroqua's Caroling of the Choirs returns

The Viroqua Ministerial Association will hold Caroling of Choirs at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
This event returns after having been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The groups that have responded to date for the event include: West Prairie Singers, St. Mary’s Church, Viroqua United Methodist Church, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua Community Bell Choir, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and The RidgeTones.