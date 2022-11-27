 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viroqua's Caroling of the Choirs returns

The Viroqua Ministerial Association will hold Caroling of Choirs at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.

This event returns after having been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups that have responded to date for the event include: West Prairie Singers, St. Mary’s Church, Viroqua United Methodist Church, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua Community Bell Choir, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and The RidgeTones.

