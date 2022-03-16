Viroqua's Charlie Durochik to be featured in 'Into the Outdoors'

Charlie Durochik, a Viroqua High School junior, will be featured in a new episode of “Into the Outdoors.” The episode, entitled “Heroes of the Forest,” will be airing March 20 at 11:30 a.m. on WXOW 19 (ABC).

Produced by Discover Mediaworks, “Into the Outdoors” is an educational TV series and digital learning platform that creates pathways to environment awareness and outdoor lifestyles that empower the next generation to become sustainable stewards of Planet Earth.

This “Into the Outdoors” episode partners with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-Forestry Division to showcase the diversity of careers in forestry, as well as opportunities and programs that provide a pathway for diverse candidates to discover and pursue careers in the field.

Durochik became an ITO Adventure Team member after auditioning over Zoom in the middle of August. “I was in Maine at the time,” she said. “I was given a brief script to read; it didn’t even take an hour.”

Durochik was notified in early September that she was an ITO Adventure Team member. She learned about the opportunity to audition through Forte Studios, the studio she attends in Mount Horeb.

Filming took place in northern Wisconsin over the course of three days in late September and early October. Durochik said filming was “intense.” “We’d get up early. Sometimes the filming was a few doors down or we’d drive an hour (to get where we would be filming).”

She and her fellow ITO Adventure Team member, Lucas Gonzalez, would get their scripts, get a brief overview the day and lead interviews. Live-action shots were also taken. The days would wrap up at 5 or 6 p.m.

The interviews Durochik and Gonzalez led — combined with live-action, on-the-job footage — will be organized into four segments: Introduction to Forestry Careers (featuring Trees for Tomorrow Career Exploration Camp), Apprenticeship and Training (Blackwell Job Corps Center, Wisconsin Arborist Apprenticeship), Technology (Wood Technology Center of Excellence), and Outreach and Collaboration (Cream City Conservation, Tribal internships and programs). A secondary objective will focus on environmental stewardship, and the importance of all forestry professionals to work together to ensure long-term forest sustainability.

Durochik said the experience was very exciting, because she has aspirations to be an actor. “It was exciting to be on set.”

“It was such a fun experience and such a good time,” she said. “My co-star is my best friend and it was good to bond and learn more about Wisconsin.”

Durochik said she was a “nature nerd” as a child, taking closer looks at insects and flowers. The VHS junior said she now enjoys drawing scenery and spending time outdoors watching sunsets and meteor showers.

Currently she attends at Forte Studios every Monday. Next year she plans on attending twice a week to focus on voice classes. She is also a member of the VHS band and jazz band.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

