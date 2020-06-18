Viroqua's Committee of the Whole meeting to focus on operations of the police department; Reggie Jackson to facilitate

The city of Viroqua’s Committee of the Whole will meet Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. The topic to be covered is the operations of the city of Viroqua’s police department. Panelists will be Viroqua Police Chief Rick Niedfeldt, along with Mayor Karen Mischel. The session will be facilitated by Reggie Jackson, co-founder and lead/trainer consultant with Nurturing Diversity Partners.
The purpose of the meeting is to start building a stronger community through communication. The setting will be an open forum for residents and community members to share their experiences and engage in a healthy discourse. In order to better facilitate a conversation and ensure community members have several options for participating, the city of Viroqua encourages residents to submit questions and comments ahead of time. Submissions will then be shared in advance with the meeting facilitators in order to help them better understand prevailing sentiments in the community. Questions and comments should be sent to City Administrator Nate Torres at ntorres@viroqua-wisconsin.com. Deadline for submissions is noon on Tuesday, June 23.
Jackson has been a much sought-after speaker and published writer for over a decade. Jackson specializes in sharing seldom-told stories and facts about the experiences of African-Americans and other peoples of color past and present.
In an effort to reduce transmission of COVID-19, this is not an in-person meeting.
All participants can join using one or both of the options below:
1. Online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83541796217
2. By toll-free phone at 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247
Use meeting ID: 835 4179 6217
