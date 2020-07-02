Viroqua's Committee of the Whole meets; hears public comment about police deparment

The city of Viroqua’s Committee of the Whole met Tuesday, June 23. The meeting, “Building a Stronger Community through Communications,” included an interactive discussion regarding Viroqua Police Department operations, policies and procedures.

Panelists were Viroqua Police Chief Rick Niedfeldt and Mayor Karen Mischel. City Administrator Nate Torres answered budget-related questions and facilitated the Zoom meeting. The town hall meeting was facilitated by Reggie Jackson, co-founder and lead/trainer consultant with Nurturing Diversity Partners.

Viroqua residents and community members were invited to submit questions and comments ahead of time. Live chat questions and comments were also taken, and there was an opportunity for participants to make additional comments toward the end of the meeting.

Questions ranged from how mental health checks of police officers are handled to the protocols in place to ensure excessive force isn’t used, to how much of the city budget is allocated for the police department to if there is a civilian review board to handle police misconduct.

At one point during the virtual meeting, there were 165 participants. A link for meeting can be found on the city’s website.

A follow-up discussion regarding the Committee of the Whole meeting was to be held at the regular meeting of the Common Council on Tuesday, June 30.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

