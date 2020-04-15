Viroqua's Driftless Music Festival is canceled due to pandemic

The 2020 Driftless Music Festival, originally scheduled in Viroqua for Saturday, July 11, has been cancelled.
Event organizers concluded that, because of the unpredictability of the course of the coronavirus epidemic, and of the uncertainty of being able to return to some form of “normalcy,” in the foreseeable future — especially in the case of large public gatherings — there is too much risk to proceed with the event.
“Our primary concern is the the safety, health and well-being of our attendees, volunteers, performers and vendors. That’s what matters most in this situation,” said Charlie Knower, the event’s founder. “We deeply appreciate the community’s support of the Driftless Music Festival throughout the years, and we definitely look forward to the special 10th anniversary edition of the event next year.”
Information about the Driftless Music Festival can be found at www.driftlessmusicfestival.com
