Viroqua's Driftless Music Festival is canceled due to pandemic
0 comments

Viroqua's Driftless Music Festival is canceled due to pandemic

  • 0
Honky Tonk Jump

Honky Tonk Jump performs at the 2019 Driftless Music Festival.

 Contributed photo

The 2020 Driftless Music Festival, originally scheduled in Viroqua for Saturday, July 11, has been cancelled.

Event organizers concluded that, because of the unpredictability of the course of the coronavirus epidemic, and of the uncertainty of being able to return to some form of “normalcy,” in the foreseeable future — especially in the case of large public gatherings — there is too much risk to proceed with the event.

“Our primary concern is the the safety, health and well-being of our attendees, volunteers, performers and vendors. That’s what matters most in this situation,” said Charlie Knower, the event’s founder. “We deeply appreciate the community’s support of the Driftless Music Festival throughout the years, and we definitely look forward to the special 10th anniversary edition of the event next year.”

Information about the Driftless Music Festival can be found at www.driftlessmusicfestival.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News