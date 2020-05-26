Viroqua's Driftless Writing Center receives Community Partner award for Stories from the Flood project

The Morgridge Center for Public Service at the UW-Madison has named the Driftless Writing Center as its Outstanding Community Partner of 2020. The award was given for DWC’s collaboration with UW-Madison faculty and students on its Stories from the Flood project. The project is an ongoing effort to contribute to healing, preserve history, and help our communities plan for the future through telling and sharing stories. In the past year, project volunteers, including UW-Madison students, have collected almost 100 stories from those who survived the devastating 2018 floods.
In late 2018, Tamara Dean of the DWC Board of Directors contacted UW-Madison faculty member, Caroline Gottschalk Druschke, inviting her to collaborate on the project. They worked closely to design the syllabus for a community-based learning class called “Writing Rivers,” which was offered in fall 2019 and spring 2020, and will be offered again in fall 2020. Students visited the Kickapoo River and Coon Creek watersheds to hear and record the stories of those who were affected by the historic flooding. They also read and analyzed transcripts of the audio-recorded stories. At the end of the semester, they pursued self-directed projects that reflected the expressions of concern, generosity, gratitude, and resilience they heard in the stories. Creative projects included a pamphlet about staying healthy during floods, a cycle of poems, and an original song about the region.
“I am so incredibly grateful for the Driftless Writing Center and their Stories from the Flood project,” Druschke said. “They embraced the idea of serving as ‘co-instructors,’ going way above and beyond to connect personally with students, to support their learning, to make themselves available for orientations and tours and interviews, and to encourage their success.” She continued, “DWC members have worked explicitly to educate UW-Madison students about the challenges of working in small rural communities and have done important work to educate students about the ethical dimensions of community engagement.”
UW-Madison students involved in community-based learning courses connected with Stories from the Flood have described their experience as, “a life-changer” and “the most impactful course that I have taken at UW-Madison.”
"The students gave our project a real boost," Dean said. "They helped us reach a lot more storytellers than our small crew could have reached. They were not only smart and committed, but also curious and humble. It was heartwarming to see how well they connected with people whose lives were turned upside down by these floods.”
Storytellers who contributed to Stories from the Flood have described the project as “insightful,” “provocative,” “helpful,” “important,” and “inspiring.” Some thanked the project volunteers “for taking the time to be able to hear out our story.”
The Morgridge Center for Public Service, founded in 1996 with the generous support of alumni John and Tashia Morgridge, connects campus and community through service, service learning, and community-based research to build a thriving democratic society. Its Outstanding Community Partner Award is given annually to an outstanding community partner who has demonstrated excellence in partnering with a university entity to provide opportunities for students to engage in and learn from the community.
The Outstanding Community Partner Award recipient receives a $400 donation and will be honored during the spring semester.
In addition to UW-Madison’s students, faculty, Morgridge Center for Public Service, and Holtz Center for Science and Technology Studies, other Stories from the Flood partners include the Winding Rivers Library System, Southwest Wisconsin Library System, Vernon County Historical Society, UW-La Crosse, Couleecap, and the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
More information about the project, including a digital booklet of excerpts from narratives collected so far, is available online at wisconsinfloodstories.org.
The Driftless Writing Center and its partners continue to collect stories from those who were affected by the 2018 flooding. If you have a story to share, submit it online at wisconsinfloodstories.org or contact DWC by email at WisconsinFloodStories@gmail.com. All stories will be preserved in archives at UW-La Crosse’s Murphy Library and at the Vernon County Historical Society.
The Driftless Writing Center, Inc. is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit corporation founded in 2010 and headquartered in Viroqua.
