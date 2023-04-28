English Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive with Versiti on Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the English Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 741 North East Avenue, Viroqua.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 877-232-4376 or sign up online at versiti.org/wi.

Versiti is the sole blood supplier for the local area, including Vernon Memorial Hospital. Help your friends, neighbors, and community members who may need the life-saving gift of blood by becoming a donor with Versiti. Donors in May will also receive a coupon for up to 4 free outdoor water park passes to Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells, while supplies last.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to Versiti. Donors with all blood types are needed.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.