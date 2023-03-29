Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) has been working for more than three years to bring solar energy to the Food Enterprise Center’s main operations. The Food Enterprise Center is a multi-tenant facility owned and managed by VEDA. The center houses 28 businesses that support more than 345 jobs in this rural area, with 98 employees on site.

Ethos Green Power Cooperative designed a 100KW solar array of 180 panels and installed it over the past three months as a ground-mounted system on the south lawn of the building located at 1201 North Main Street in Viroqua. Xcel Energy completed their inspections in early March. We’re excited to report the system went live in mid-March.

According to Susan Noble, executive director of VEDA, “The electricity this generates supports the common areas that serve our tenant small businesses and the refrigeration coolers that store produce and dairy products for our Community Hunger Solutions program, which brings nutritious food to community members who lack access. This solar project is a critical part of our sustainability plan and is a long-term solution that fosters a stronger, more stable community.”

Mike Breckel, president of VEDA’s Board of Directors, said, “It is clearly a demonstration site in which VEDA will save about $9,000 every year in electricity costs that can also be put towards other operations and helping more businesses grow.”

The total cost of the project was $180,000. “We appreciate the generous financial donations from community members including Bill Putze, Kevin Schlicht, Charlie Knower, Patricia Demark Knower,Bill Brooke, Robert Danielson, Becky Comeau and Robert Karp. Grants were also received from Focus on Energy, Solar for Good, Solar Moonshot and the BQuest Foundation, Associated Bank, GoMacro, and Vernon Communications. VEDA would not have accomplished this project without their significant contributions,” said Noble. “We are grateful for their partnership and support!”