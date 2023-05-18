The next free community meal will be held May 22 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St. in Viroqua.
Serving by volunteers will begin at 5 p.m. until 6:30. The main entree will be barbecues. The planning committee is looking for other organizations and churches who will be able to help with future community meals, to be held monthly on the fourth Monday of the month.
To receive more information or to volunteer, please contact Sue Heitman at cometosuppermeal@gmail.com. Come to supper, bring your friends or family and enjoy a free meal with others. All are welcome!