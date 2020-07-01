Viroqua's Jason Kiley shaving World Champion Beard for fundraiser

Wisconsinite and 2017 Full Beard Freestyle World Champion (and winner of Best in Show) Jason Kiley is shaving off his beard to raise money for the African American Roundtable in Milwaukee.
Kiley, who lives in Viroqua, has been growing the current iteration of his beard for seven years and it is an astounding two feet long. A well-established competitor and first-place winner of multiple prestigious beard competitions, he is now allowing donors of his fundraiser to choose which new facial hair option he will sport.
"I am fine with whatever style wins. I am most worried about having just a mustache though. Going down to just a mustache will almost feel like walking around in a speedo. But ultimately, the goal is to bring awareness of the issues the Black community faces and one of the organizations that is trying to make Milwaukee a safer place to live for Black people."
Jason's fundraiser will end next week, at which time he will announce which of the five facial hair options won. If he raises $40,000, he says he will shave the entire thing.
Options include:
Style 1. - Horseshoe Mustache with Sideburns.
Style 2. - Mustache with Goatee.
Style 3 – Keep beard as is, but goal increases to $20,000.
Style 4. – Mustache.
Style 5. – Long Sideburns with Moustache and has already raised over $2,600 of his $10,000 goal.
You can learn more here: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/a-change-for-awareness
The African American Roundtable is currently working on a campaign to divest $75 million from the Milwaukee Police Department and reinvest the money into community programs.
