Viroqua's Karen Mischel announces candidacy for Wisconsin State Assembly, 96th District

Karen Mischel, mayor of Viroqua and organic farm inspector, has announced her intention to run for Wisconsin State Assembly in the 96th District. Speaking at the recently restored Historic Fortney Hotel in downtown Viroqua, Mischel reflected on the responsibilities of being an elected official.

“Being a representative is about doing what’s right for your constituents, even when it isn’t easy. Our current legislature too often chooses what’s politically convenient instead of what’s right for Wisconsin. I’m running to change that.”

As mayor of Viroqua, Mischel has guided the city’s response to COVID-19, invested in critical infrastructure upgrades, and been a vocal advocate for local small businesses. Before becoming mayor, she served in the Merchant Marines for 17 years.

Mischel invited voters to reach out to her at info@mischelforwi.com. “I’m excited to hear from the people of southwestern Wisconsin, and I look forward to serving as your representative.”

