Ken Deaver of Viroqua has received a Hall of Fame Award from the Wisconsin Association of Fairs.
Deaver, a longtime Vernon County Fair Board member, received the award during Wisconsin Association of Fairs’ 2023 convention held in Wisconsin Dells, Jan. 8-11.
The Hall of Fame Award is awarded to a fair board/county fair committee member based on 12 years or more of active service.
Deaver was the recipient from District 3. The following was shard at the convention: “Ken has been a fair board member since 1998 and currently holds the position of secretary. He serves on the publicity/public relations, correspondence, harness racing/horse pulling, and midway/commercial committees. He takes care of all the vendors which includes contracts, fees, fair passes, prepares the layout, and monitors the area during fair. Ken is kind-hearted, hardworking, and has a great sense of humor, which includes many one-liners. He is very involved with district meetings and attends state conventions where he feels you always receive good information for the fair. Congratulations Ken!”