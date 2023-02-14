Deaver was the recipient from District 3. The following was shard at the convention: “Ken has been a fair board member since 1998 and currently holds the position of secretary. He serves on the publicity/public relations, correspondence, harness racing/horse pulling, and midway/commercial committees. He takes care of all the vendors which includes contracts, fees, fair passes, prepares the layout, and monitors the area during fair. Ken is kind-hearted, hardworking, and has a great sense of humor, which includes many one-liners. He is very involved with district meetings and attends state conventions where he feels you always receive good information for the fair. Congratulations Ken!”