Viroqua's Landmark Center Artists plan open house

The Landmark Center Artists are having an open house, Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists include Pita Daniels, Lori Lea Harms, Nan Marshall, Julius Parrish, Drew Shonka, and students and faculty of Youth Initiative High School. Artwork includes painting, photography, jewelry and more.

Visit the artists’ studios, see artwork hanging in the second-floor art gallery, and chat with the artists. There will be some refreshments served.

The Landmark Center is located at 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0